wrestling / News

AEW News: Tully Blanchard Talks Shawn Spears vs. Joey Janela, Dustin Rhodes Praises Kris Statlander, Wardlow & MJF Hype

November 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shawn Spears Tully Blanchard AEW Dynamite 11-7-19

– AEW has posted a video of Tully Blanchard talking about Shawn Spears’ feud with Joey Janela. You can see the video below, in which Blanchard says Spears is “moving up the ladder” and that Spears will take Janela out if he tries to keep sticking his nose in their business:

– Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter to promote his gig as guest commentator on this week’s AEW Dark and put over Kris Statlander:

– AEW posted the following to social media, hyping MJF and Wardlow’s alliance:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Dustin Rhodes, Joey Janela, Shawn Spears, Tully Blanchard, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading