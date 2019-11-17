wrestling / News
AEW News: Tully Blanchard Talks Shawn Spears vs. Joey Janela, Dustin Rhodes Praises Kris Statlander, Wardlow & MJF Hype
– AEW has posted a video of Tully Blanchard talking about Shawn Spears’ feud with Joey Janela. You can see the video below, in which Blanchard says Spears is “moving up the ladder” and that Spears will take Janela out if he tries to keep sticking his nose in their business:
– Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter to promote his gig as guest commentator on this week’s AEW Dark and put over Kris Statlander:
Tuesday night catch me on #AEWDark as I am guest commentator. Y'all let me know how I did. Great exciting show. My personal pick as someone who has sparked my interest is #KrisStatlander ! @AEWrestling pic.twitter.com/gjDAnx4p7T
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) November 16, 2019
– AEW posted the following to social media, hyping MJF and Wardlow’s alliance:
.@RealWardlow & @The_MJF are ready to make an example out of everyone, and it started with Cody…..will it continue in Indianapolis this Wednesday?
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TNTDrama 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/qWo8ZkZ0nc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 16, 2019
