AEW News: Two Matches Announced for AEW Rampage, Highlights from Dynamite, Pre-Sale Codes For Upcoming Tapings

December 14, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

– AEW has announced two matches for tomorrow night’s episode of Rampage on TNT. They include:

* Top Flight & Action Andretti vs. El Hijo del Vikingo, Penta El Zero Miedo & Komander
* Anna Jay vs. Red Velvet

Orange Cassidy will also team with the Von Erichs on the episode.

– AEW has two pre-sales today for upcoming TV tapings.

* Dynamite & Rampage on February 7, 2024 in Phoenix, AZ with the code JFRDHA. You can get tickets here.

* Collision on February 10, 2024 in Henderson, NV with the code BCDHLS. You can get tickets here.

– Here are highlights from last night’s Dynamite:

