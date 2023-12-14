wrestling / News
AEW News: Two Matches Announced for AEW Rampage, Highlights from Dynamite, Pre-Sale Codes For Upcoming Tapings
– AEW has announced two matches for tomorrow night’s episode of Rampage on TNT. They include:
* Top Flight & Action Andretti vs. El Hijo del Vikingo, Penta El Zero Miedo & Komander
* Anna Jay vs. Red Velvet
Orange Cassidy will also team with the Von Erichs on the episode.
– AEW has two pre-sales today for upcoming TV tapings.
* Dynamite & Rampage on February 7, 2024 in Phoenix, AZ with the code JFRDHA. You can get tickets here.
* Collision on February 10, 2024 in Henderson, NV with the code BCDHLS. You can get tickets here.
