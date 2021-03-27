AEW News: More Matches Added to Elevation, MJF to Share Gift to Pinnacle on Dynamite, More Dynamite Highlights

– AEW has confirmed two more matches for next week’s AEW Dark: Elevation. In a women’s tag team match, Jazmin Allure & Tesha Price will face Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti. Also, Ethan Page will be in singles action against Fuego Del Sol, and Joey Janela will face Chandler Hopkins.

More tag team matches set for the show are Rex Lawless and Milk Chocolate vs. The Gunn Club. The Dark Order’s 5 & 10 will face D3 and Vary Morales.

Next week’s Elevation how has a 13-match card. Here’s the updated lineup for Monday’s upcoming episode:

* Jazmin Allure & Tesha Price vs. Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti

* Fuego Del Sol vs. Ethan Page

* Jon Moxley vs. Bill Collier

* Scorpio Sky vs. Mike Sydal

* Alex Gracia vs. Thunder Rosa

* Penelope Ford vs. Leila Grey

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Vipress

* KiLynn King vs. Ryo Mizunami

* Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor vs. Ryan Nemeth & JD Drake

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Danny Limelight

* Rex Lawless & Milk Chocolate vs. The Gunn Club

* Chandler Hopkins vs. Joey Janela

* D3 & Vary Morales vs. The Dark Order’s 5 & 10

– AEW has also announced that MJF will offer a gift to his family The Pinnacle on next week’s show. You can view the announcement below.

Dynamite will air on Wednesday night on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:

* MJF to share a gift with The Pinnacle

* Christian Cage vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Exhibition Match: Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall (Special Guest Referee: Arn Anderson)

* Arcade Anarchy: Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor vs. Miro & Kip Sabian

* Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti vs. The Bunny & Nyla Rose

* Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. The Lucha Brothers & Laredo Kid

