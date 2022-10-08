– AEW has announced two new matchups for next week’s Toronto debut for Dynamite. PAC defends the All-Atlantic Championship once again, this time against Orange Cassidy.

Also, Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm teams with Hikaru Shida against Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. The card is scheduled for Wednesday, October 12 at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto. It will be broadcast live on TBS. Here’s the updated lineup for AEW Dynamite in Toronto:

* ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

* Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida vs. Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

* Swerve Strickland vs. Billy Gunn

* Luchasaurus (w/ Christian Cage) vs. Jungle Boy

This has grudge match written all over it! #AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm & @shidahikaru collide with Dr. @RealBrittBaker & @jmehytr this WEDNESDAY at #AEWDynamite LIVE for AEW's Canada debut in Toronto! Tune in to #AEWBOTB4 LIVE on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/iZFg7gPtQt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2022

