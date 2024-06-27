wrestling / News
AEW News: Unrestricted Previews Forbidden Door, Dynamite Video Highlights
– AEW Unrestricted previewed this weekend’s Forbidden Door event:
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door takes place this Sunday, June 30th live from the USB Arena on Long Island, New York, and the card is STACKED! Ref Aubrey Edwards and Will Washington preview the matches including Swerve Strickland’s huge title defense against Will Ospreay who’s hoping to add the AEW World Championship to his list of AEW accomplishments. The vacant TNT Championship is up for grabs and will be decided in a huge Ladder match featuring Konosuke Takeshita, Mark Briscoe, Jack Perry, Dante Martin, and Lio Rush. TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer put their titles on the line against each; Mina Shirakawa challenges Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship, Jon Moxley and Tetsuya Naito battle for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, and the first round of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament is a true dream match between Bryan Danielson and Shingo Takagi.
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Dynamite:
EXCLUSIVE @bryandanielson speaks on his emotions coming out of #AEW Dynamite as he looks toward his @Owen_Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal match against @Takagi__Shingo. pic.twitter.com/CCACd8UZWy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2024
EXCLUSIVE Unified World Trio's Champion 'Switchblade' @JayWhiteNZ moves on to the next round in the @owen_foundation tournament! pic.twitter.com/0H4Aua27IG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2024
EXCLUSIVE! @MinaShirakawa delivers a message to her #ForbiddenDoor opponent, #AEW Women's World Champion 'Timeless' Toni Storm! pic.twitter.com/cq9jGkudh8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2024
