AEW News: Unrestricted Previews WrestleDream, More Dynamite Video Highlights, Timelines Previews Title Bouts
– This week’s AEW Unrestricted preview AEW WrestleDream:
AEW WrestleDream takes place this Saturday, October 12th at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington! Darby Allin joins to talk about his match against the House of Black’s Brody King, and what makes him such a formidable opponent, and who he’s rooting for in the AEW Heavyweight Championship match between reigning champ Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley! Willow Nightingale is challenging current champ Mariah May for the AEW Women’s World title, and explains why a victory in this match would mean so much. She also discusses how facing Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone, and Kris Statlander has made her a better wrestler! And The Learning Tree Chris Jericho joins to offer his take on facing a very unpredictable Mark Briscoe in the ring, the motivation of family legacy, and what it means to mentor The Bad Apple Bryan Keith, and the Redwood Big Bill!
– AEW released some more video highlights from this week’s Title Tuesday show:
– AEW Timelines previewed the key title matchups at this weekend’s pay-per-view, including Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley and The Young Bucks vs. Private Party:
