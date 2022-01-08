wrestling / News

AEW News: Unrivaled Series 8 Action Figure Images, Rampage Video Highlights

January 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Unrivaled Action Figures

Ringside Collectibles revealed some new images of the AEW Unrivaled Series 8 wave of action figures. The new set features Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Chuck Taylor, and Kris Statlander. You can check out those images below:

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Rampage:



