AEW News: Unrivaled Series 8 Action Figure Images, Rampage Video Highlights
– Ringside Collectibles revealed some new images of the AEW Unrivaled Series 8 wave of action figures. The new set features Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Chuck Taylor, and Kris Statlander. You can check out those images below:
#AEW Unrivaled 8 #JonMoxley (CHASE 1 of 5000) NEW IMAGES!
Shop now at https://t.co/WGQlrPdn4C!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWUnrivaled #AEWRampage #Jazwares @JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/z1VL3BKd8o
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) January 7, 2022
#AEW Unrivaled 8 #ChrisJericho (RARE 1 of 3000) NEW IMAGES!
Shop now at https://t.co/WGQlrPdn4C!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWUnrivaled #AEWRampage #Jazwares @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/5BIaLX4h9g
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) January 7, 2022
#AEW Unrivaled 8 #JonMoxley NEW IMAGES!
Shop now at https://t.co/WGQlrPdn4C!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWUnrivaled #AEWRampage #Jazwares @JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/hnXEUbYxyq
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) January 7, 2022
#AEW Unrivaled 8 #ChrisJericho NEW IMAGES!
Shop now at https://t.co/WGQlrPdn4C!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWUnrivaled #AEWRampage #Jazwares @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/61zStGn0oK
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) January 7, 2022
#AEW Unrivaled 8 #ChuckTaylor NEW IMAGES!
Shop now at https://t.co/WGQlrPdn4C!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWUnrivaled #AEWRampage #Jazwares @SexyChuckieT pic.twitter.com/ZJmekTLwkV
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) January 7, 2022
#AEW Unrivaled 8 #TRENT? NEW IMAGES!
Shop now at https://t.co/WGQlrPdn4C!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWUnrivaled #AEWRampage #Jazwares @trentylocks pic.twitter.com/fVRrbFmdPI
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) January 7, 2022
#AEW Unrivaled 8 #KrisStatlander NEW IMAGES!
Shop now at https://t.co/WGQlrPdn4C!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWUnrivaled #AEWRampage #Jazwares @callmekrisstat pic.twitter.com/YFtbZzIBep
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) January 7, 2022
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Rampage:
