wrestling / News
AEW News: Update On Injury to Britt Baker, Highlights From Dynamite, New T-Shirts Available
April 9, 2020 | Posted by
– During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker suffered a bloodied nose during her match with Hikaru Shida. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez revealed that Baker’s bloody nose was actually due to a deviated septum.
– AEW is selling new t-shirts for Luther, Chris Jericho and The Butcher, The Blade & The Bunny.
Check out these new releases! Available now on https://t.co/kfR77z5EI1 #aew #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/KZshJgH2Ie
— ShopAEW.com (@TheShopAEW) April 8, 2020
– AEW has released the following highlights from Dynamite:
More Trending Stories
- Bayley Reveals Vince McMahon’s Reaction to Her Haircut, Discusses Dreaming About a Main Roster Match With Sasha Banks
- Jim Cornette On the WrestleMania Boneyard Match, Says It’s a Good Movie Fight But Isn’t Wrestling, Says Vince McMahon Has Always Wanted To Do This
- William Regal Announces Tournament to Crown Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion
- Jim Cornette Slams Firefly Funhouse Match, Assumes John Cena Did It Because He’s Not Coming Back, Says ‘The Business is Done’