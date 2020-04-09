wrestling / News

AEW News: Update On Injury to Britt Baker, Highlights From Dynamite, New T-Shirts Available

April 9, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Britt Baker AEW Dark

– During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker suffered a bloodied nose during her match with Hikaru Shida. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez revealed that Baker’s bloody nose was actually due to a deviated septum.

– AEW is selling new t-shirts for Luther, Chris Jericho and The Butcher, The Blade & The Bunny.

– AEW has released the following highlights from Dynamite:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading