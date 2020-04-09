AEW News: Update On Injury to Britt Baker, Highlights From Dynamite, New T-Shirts Available

– During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker suffered a bloodied nose during her match with Hikaru Shida. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez revealed that Baker’s bloody nose was actually due to a deviated septum.

– AEW is selling new t-shirts for Luther, Chris Jericho and The Butcher, The Blade & The Bunny.

– AEW has released the following highlights from Dynamite: