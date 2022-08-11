wrestling / News
AEW News: Update On Mance Warner’s Contract Status With AEW, Mortimer Plumtree Backstage, AEW Dynamite Highlights
August 11, 2022 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Mance Warner has not signed a deal with AEW at this time. Warner wrestled on an episode of AEW Dark, then lost to Jon Moxley on last week’s Rampage.
– It was also noted that former TNA personality Mortimer Plumtree was backstage last nigh at Dynamite.
– Here are highlights from last night’s AEW Dynamite:
