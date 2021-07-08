AEW News: Update on Ticket Sales for Dynamite, Note on Fan Incident, All Out Ticket Pre-Sale Code

– PWInsider has an update on ticket sales for upcoming editions of AEW Dynamite as the company returns to touring. According to the report, advance ticket sales for AEW in some markets, such as Charlotte, North Carolina, are currently outpacing previous shows in the same cities.

– With regards to the fan who attempted to rush the ring last night, PWInsider reports that Atlas Security is currently not handling the ringside security for AEW. Also, Atlas Security has not been handling the security for AEW since the start of the pandemic restrictions.

– Additionally, PWInsider reports that the pre-sale code for the All Out 2021 Weekend is “AEWNOW”. All Elite Wrestling is currently offering multiple ticket packages for that week at Ticketmaster. They include the following:

* Three Day Combo

* Dynamite TV taping on Wednesday, September 1

* Rampage TV taping on Friday, September 3

* All Out 2021 on Sunday, September 5