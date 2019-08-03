wrestling / News
AEW News: Note on Number of Tickets Sold for TNT Debut, Chris Jericho Wants Thank You for Sellout
– As previously reported, tickets for the weekly TV debut for AEW on TNT have sold out. F4WOnline.com has some more details on the amount of tickets that were sold.
According to the report, AEW sold more than 9,200 tickets over two hours for the debut TV event. Additionally, there were said to be issues with online purchases being made on Ticketmaster.com. This included a period of about 90 minutes where ticket buyers were told no tickets were available or tickets would be shown as available, but then buyers would get messages that someone else bought them first.
The show will debut on Wednesday, October 2. It will be held at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
The first-ever AEW on TNT episode will air live from 8-10pm ET on Wednesday, October 2 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Below is the current line-up:
* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara
* Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & 2 Mystery Partners
* An appearance by Jon Moxley
* First-ever AEW Women’s Champion will be crowned.
– Also, AEW title contender Chris Jericho shared a video and Instagram post on the show selling out this week. You can check out that he had to say below.
The debut show for @aewontnt SOLD OUT the @capitalonearena in 3 hours…and it is not a coincidence that #ChrisJericho was the centrepiece of every ad and promotion @allelitewrestling released for that show. So once again #AEW …I want my thank you NOW!!
View this post on Instagram
The debut show for @aewontnt SOLD OUT the @capitalonearena in 3 hours…and it is not a coincidence that #ChrisJericho was the centrepiece of every ad and promotion @allelitewrestling released for that show. So once again #AEW …I want my thank you NOW!! @tonyrkhan @mattjackson13 @nickjacksonyb @americannightmarecody @kennyomegamanx @nylarosebeast @thebadboyjoeyjanela @the_penelopeford
"All of you owe me a thank you." – @IAmJericho #AEWDC #SellOut pic.twitter.com/0Zy3bt9fUF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 2, 2019
