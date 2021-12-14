wrestling / News

AEW News: Upper Deck Releases Signed Memorabilia, Ticket Pre-Sale for Bridgeport Event

December 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Upper Deck is now selling autographed memorabilia from some of the top stars in AEW. The full collection is available at the Upper Deck Store in the available link.

– Per PWInsider, the ticket presale code for AEW’s debut event in Bridgeport, Connecticut is AEW203. The ticket pre-sale is scheduled for Thursday, December 16 at 10:0 am EST.

AEW’s Bridgeport debut is scheduled for February 23, 2022 at the Webster Bank Arena. Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com.

