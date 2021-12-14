AEW News: Upper Deck Releases Signed Memorabilia, Ticket Pre-Sale for Bridgeport Event

– Upper Deck is now selling autographed memorabilia from some of the top stars in AEW. The full collection is available at the Upper Deck Store in the available link.

New Product Alert! @AEW autographed memorabilia is available featuring some of AEW’s biggest stars! View the entire collection https://t.co/2W2JRYbW9f Bonus! Get a FREE hoodie w/ every #AEW memorabilia purchase while supplies last. Use code: 2021Hoodie#wrestling #memorabilia pic.twitter.com/L2hi1tDvtc — Upper Deck (@UpperDeckSports) December 14, 2021

– Per PWInsider, the ticket presale code for AEW’s debut event in Bridgeport, Connecticut is AEW203. The ticket pre-sale is scheduled for Thursday, December 16 at 10:0 am EST.

AEW’s Bridgeport debut is scheduled for February 23, 2022 at the Webster Bank Arena. Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com.