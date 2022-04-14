wrestling / News
AEW News: Video of What Happened After Dynamite Went Off the Air, Danhausen Meets William Regal, Dynamite Video Highlights
April 14, 2022 | Posted by
– AEW released a video of a what happened went off the air. The Blackpool Combat Club came out to hype up their upcoming trios debut on this week’s Rampage. It was also followed by appearances by Ricky Starks, who picked up a big win in his hometown on last night’s show. Also, Danhausenand The Acclaimed later appeared, and Danhausen finally got to meet William Regal. You can check out the video of the post-show segment below:
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Dynamite:
More Trending Stories
- Buff Bagwell Nearly Got in a Fight With Butterbean At DDP’s Accountability Crib
- Roman Reigns Rips Up Sign Following WWE Raw, Wasn’t For Cody Rhodes (Clip)
- Brian Hebner Believes the Montreal Screwjob Was a Work, Wants His Dad & Uncle in WWE Hall of Fame
- Road Dogg on Why He and Billy Gunn Weren’t Friends When They Were a Tag Team