AEW News: Video of What Happened After Dynamite Went Off the Air, Danhausen Meets William Regal, Dynamite Video Highlights

– AEW released a video of a what happened went off the air. The Blackpool Combat Club came out to hype up their upcoming trios debut on this week’s Rampage. It was also followed by appearances by Ricky Starks, who picked up a big win in his hometown on last night’s show. Also, Danhausenand The Acclaimed later appeared, and Danhausen finally got to meet William Regal. You can check out the video of the post-show segment below:

