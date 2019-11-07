AEW News: Virgil Appears in Inner Circle Video, Brandi Rhodes Promo From Dynamite

– WWE and WCW alumnus Virgil appeared in the Inner Circle video on Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the video below, which has Virgil appearing under his old “Soul Train Jones” name and praising Jericho:

Now presenting, the greatest video package in wrestling history 😂🤣#AEWDynamite Don't miss Full Gear THIS SATURDAY on @brlive pic.twitter.com/UAxSStj7hG — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 7, 2019

– Brandi Rhodes’ promo from AEW Dynamite about her and Awesome Kong coming after the women’s division is online, as you can see below: