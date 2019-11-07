wrestling / News

AEW News: Virgil Appears in Inner Circle Video, Brandi Rhodes Promo From Dynamite

November 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Virgil Soul Train Jones AEW Dynamite

– WWE and WCW alumnus Virgil appeared in the Inner Circle video on Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the video below, which has Virgil appearing under his old “Soul Train Jones” name and praising Jericho:

– Brandi Rhodes’ promo from AEW Dynamite about her and Awesome Kong coming after the women’s division is online, as you can see below:

