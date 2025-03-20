wrestling / News
AEW News: Viva Van on Unrestricted, New Shirts Available, All Elite Arcade Episode 49
– Viva Van is the guest on this week’s edition of AEW Unrestricted:
The “Hellbent Vixen” Viva Van shares her incredible journey in professional wrestling! She talks about her unique start in the business, the creative way she funded her wrestling training, and how she made her way to AEW. Viva also opens up about the importance of representation in wrestling and the impact she hopes to have on future generations. Plus, she discusses her special relationship with Vietnam Pro Wrestling, the first promotion of its kind in the country, how she helped them secure their wrestling ring, and the challenges of building a wrestling scene there. And, of course, she reveals some details about the cancelled fourth season of Netflix’s GLOW, including how she landed the role, the character she was supposed to play, and the 80s costumes she wished she could have kept!
– Shop AEW has new shirts available this week for The Outrunners, FTR, Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada, and more:
– AEW released All Elite Arcade Episode 49:
