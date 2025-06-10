wrestling / News

AEW News: Vlog Highlights Tay Melo’s Return, Deonna Purrazzo Turns 31, Full Unsanctioned & Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr. Matchups

June 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Fyter Fest Tay Melo Image Credit: AEW

– Tay Melo recently made her AEW return last week at Fyter Fest. Sammy Guevara released a new vlog showcasing her wrestling return:

– AEW wrestler Deonna Purrazzo celebrates her birthday today, she turns 31 years old:

– AEW released some full match videos, including Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela in Unsactioned Chaos, with no commentary. Also, Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr. from WrestleDream 2023 is available:


