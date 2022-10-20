wrestling / News
AEW News: Wardlow Meet & Greet Set for Next Week, Darby Allin Chats With Renee Paquette
– AEW has scheduled a meet and greet event with TNT Champion Wardlow on Monday, October 24 at 4:30 pm ET at the ChartwayArena. You can check out the details below:
There will be a free meet & greet opportunity in Norfolk with TNT Champ @RealWardlow on Monday, October 24th at 4:30pm ET! Tickets can be purchased at the @ChartwayArena box office. #AEWDynamite ticket is required! pic.twitter.com/rwOQpuDOpn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 20, 2022
– AEW star Darby Allin is the guest of Renee Paquette on the latest edition of The Sessions. The full audio and a preview clip are available below:
Come and hang with me and @DarbyAllin on The Sessions. We already know this, but I’d just like to reiterate- this dude is bonkers! Super fun chat with Darby! Give us a listen! pic.twitter.com/FCL27IIzXC
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) October 20, 2022