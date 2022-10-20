wrestling / News

AEW News: Wardlow Meet & Greet Set for Next Week, Darby Allin Chats With Renee Paquette

October 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Wardlow AEW Image Credit: AEW

– AEW has scheduled a meet and greet event with TNT Champion Wardlow on Monday, October 24 at 4:30 pm ET at the ChartwayArena. You can check out the details below:

– AEW star Darby Allin is the guest of Renee Paquette on the latest edition of The Sessions. The full audio and a preview clip are available below:

Darby Allin, Wardlow

