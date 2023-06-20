AEW News: Saraya Expected To Return Soon, Wardlow’s Vehicle Was Legitimately Broken Into, More

A new Fightful Select story has provided some details on backstage information from AEW that you can find below:

– Saraya’s return to AEW is currently expected at any time, although she has not recently been present for any of AEW’s taping sessions.

– Before having the details incorporated into his narrative arc, sources indicate that Wardlow’s vehicle was legitimately burgled, resulting in (among other things) the loss of his passport, which pre-empted his ability to work at least one event to date.

– Chris Hero is reported to have attended backstage at AEW Collision, garnering a significant welcome from AEW talent.