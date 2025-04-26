wrestling / News
AEW News: Will Ospreay Has ‘Too Many’ Wrestling Soulmates, Preview of Lee Moriarty on Tomorrow’s Hey! (EW)
– AEW star Will Ospreay shared his thoughts on the definition by “wrestling soulmates” when prompted with the question by AEW Out of Context. He wrote in response, “I think I’m more of like a Wrestling Slut I got too many.”
Define wrestling soulmates
— AEW Out Of Content (@zerocontextAEW) April 26, 2025
I think I’m more of like a Wrestling Slut I got too many 😂 https://t.co/s1REJMWqaH
— Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) April 26, 2025
– Lee Moriarty (aka TaigaStyle) is the guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW), debuting tomorrow morning on the AEW YouTube channel. A new preview of TaigaStyle on the show is now available:
What is TaigaStyle?!
Find out on the next Hey! (EW) TOMORROW MORNING!@theleemoriarty | @shane216taylor | @RJCity1 pic.twitter.com/CXPRqVOLnZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 26, 2025
