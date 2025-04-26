wrestling / News

AEW News: Will Ospreay Has ‘Too Many’ Wrestling Soulmates, Preview of Lee Moriarty on Tomorrow’s Hey! (EW)

April 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Will Ospreay AEW Worlds End 2024 SF, MVP Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star Will Ospreay shared his thoughts on the definition by “wrestling soulmates” when prompted with the question by AEW Out of Context. He wrote in response, “I think I’m more of like a Wrestling Slut I got too many.”

– Lee Moriarty (aka TaigaStyle) is the guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW), debuting tomorrow morning on the AEW YouTube channel. A new preview of TaigaStyle on the show is now available:

