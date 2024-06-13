– In a message he shared on social media earlier today, AEW World Champion Will Ospreay shared an image from last night’s AEW Dynamite, when he was holding Swerve Strickland’s World Title belt on his shoulder. Ospreay noted in the caption, “It just feels right.” Ospreay challenges Strickland for the title later this month at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

It just feels right. pic.twitter.com/mlC0z1pTNc — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 13, 2024

– AEW released the following post-Dynamite interview videos:

– Shop AEW is now selling a limited edition art print of former TBS Champion Julia Art by artist Rob Schamberger. Each print will be hand numbered. You can check out the print below: