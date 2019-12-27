AEW News: Win-Loss Records Resetting For New Year, Ontario Show Likely For May

– The win-loss records for AEW will officially reset at the turn of the New Year. AEW took to Twitter to announce on Thursday that the wrestlers’ records will reset at the start of the year and that while career records will remain, the annual records “will be increasingly important in the rankings as the new calendar year continues.”

The news makes official a statement by Nick Jackson that the win-loss records would reset yearly; at the time he said it would happen “likely in January.”

New 2020 annual records will begin on #AEWDynamite this Wednesday, January 1. Career #AEW records will be cumulative, and the annual records will reset each calendar year.

The annual records will be increasingly important in the rankings as the new calendar year continues. pic.twitter.com/q8Pky5DZfT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 27, 2019

– The WON reports that AEW has taken a hold at the Toyota Arena in Toronto, Ontario in May. No word on what specific day that is.