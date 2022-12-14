wrestling / News

AEW News: Winter Is Coming Control Center, Danhausen Explains ‘Genki,’ Ticket Pre-Sale Code for Laredo TV Tapings

December 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming Image Credit: AEW

– AEW released the Control Center for tonight’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite:

– The AEW Japan Twitter account used Danhausen to explain the word, “genki” in the following tweet:

– The ticket pre-sale code for AEW Dynamite in Laredo, Texas on February 15, 2023 is TALPF5. The event will be held at the Sames Auto Arena. AEW will tape both Dynamite and Rampage that night. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday morning (h/t PWInsider).

