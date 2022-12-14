– AEW released the Control Center for tonight’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite:

– The AEW Japan Twitter account used Danhausen to explain the word, “genki” in the following tweet:

お昼ごはんは召し上がりましたか？

何はなくともまずは、元気があれば、ですね。 "GENKI?" means "How are you doing?" in Japanese.

It can also be used as a little casual greeting, such as "Hi."@DanhausenAD#ひとことハウゼン#AEW pic.twitter.com/Nr7t6QFabG — AEW ジャパン (@AEW_jp) December 14, 2022

– The ticket pre-sale code for AEW Dynamite in Laredo, Texas on February 15, 2023 is TALPF5. The event will be held at the Sames Auto Arena. AEW will tape both Dynamite and Rampage that night. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday morning (h/t PWInsider).