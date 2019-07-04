wrestling / News

AEW News: Women Wish Fans a Happy Fourth of July, Full CIMA vs. Christopher Daniels Match Video, Full Triple Threat Match

July 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– AEW shared an image of women’s division members Kylie Rae, Leva Bates, and Allie wishing the fans a happy Fourth of July. You can check out that tweet and photo below.

– AEW has released another full match video featuring CIMA vs. Christopher Daniels from AEW Fyter Fest. You can check out the full and complete match video below.

Also from Fyter Fest is Riho vs. Nyla Rose vs. Yuka Sakazaki. You can check out that match below as well.

