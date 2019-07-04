wrestling / News
AEW News: Women Wish Fans a Happy Fourth of July, Full CIMA vs. Christopher Daniels Match Video, Full Triple Threat Match
– AEW shared an image of women’s division members Kylie Rae, Leva Bates, and Allie wishing the fans a happy Fourth of July. You can check out that tweet and photo below.
– AEW has released another full match video featuring CIMA vs. Christopher Daniels from AEW Fyter Fest. You can check out the full and complete match video below.
– Also from Fyter Fest is Riho vs. Nyla Rose vs. Yuka Sakazaki. You can check out that match below as well.
