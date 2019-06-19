AEW News: Women’s Title to Be Revealed at All Out, Jebailey Talks Fyter Fest, Private Party On Signing With AEW

– The latest episode of Road to Fyter Fest is online, and it was revealed that the AEW Women’s Title will be unveiled at All Out. In the video, which you can see below, Brandi Rhodes announced that the Women’s Championship will be revealed at the August 31st show.

Brandi also talked about the fact that All Out sold out in 15 minutes and how excited and grateful they are that they have that much fan support. She notes that at the peak there were 137,000 people in the queue for tickets.

The video also features Alex Jebailey, the head of CEO Gaming, talking about his history in gaming and his love of professional wrestling. He notes that CEO Gaming brought a wrestling aesthetic early on and discusses meeting Kenny Omega through fighting games. He says that inspired him to learn about wrestling, and how he has trained in the ring. Jebailey will face Michael Nakazawa at Fyter Fest.

Christopher Daniels details his history with Cima, talking about how he learned the Japanese style from the OWE star. He says that he expects that Cima will get a much bigger name with the spotlight on him, and discusses the challenge of wrestling a singles match after so many tag and six-man tag matches.

The video ends with Private Party talking about growing up in a tough area in New York and getting into wrestling, training with Amazing Red and signing with AEW.

Fyter Fest takes place on July 29th from Daytona Beach, Florida.