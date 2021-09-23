wrestling / News
AEW News: Wrestling World Reacts To Sting’s Match on Dynamite, Highlights From Dynamite Grand Slam, Kenny Omega Says No Rematch With Bryan Danielson
– Sting once again wrestled on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, as he and Darby Allin defeated FTR. Several people in the wrestling world took to Twitter to comment on how good Sting looked in the match, including WWE’s Pat McAfee. You can see responses from him, Renee Paquette and more.
Sting fuckin rules.
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) September 23, 2021
On December 28, 1997 my dad took me to DC to see Sting win the WCW World Title at Starrcade ‘97.
On September 22, 2021 I took my dad TO MY WORK in NYC to see me share a ring with Sting.
Life is crazy. And also awesome. #AEWGrandSlam pic.twitter.com/uFLS4dyftW
— Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) September 23, 2021
Lolol.. That was unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/bFhgitfmsW
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 23, 2021
. @Sting is the man. What a pace. I’ve seen vets a decade younger coast and pick their spots, not Stinger. So much respect. 👊 #AEWGrandSlam
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) September 23, 2021
– Speaking of Dynamite, here are highlights from the episode.
– Kenny Omega, who wrestled Bryan Danielson to a thirty-minute time limit draw last night, said there “ain’t gonna be no rematch.”
Ain’t gonna be no rematch. #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWGrandSlam
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) September 23, 2021
