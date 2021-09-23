AEW News: Wrestling World Reacts To Sting’s Match on Dynamite, Highlights From Dynamite Grand Slam, Kenny Omega Says No Rematch With Bryan Danielson

– Sting once again wrestled on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, as he and Darby Allin defeated FTR. Several people in the wrestling world took to Twitter to comment on how good Sting looked in the match, including WWE’s Pat McAfee. You can see responses from him, Renee Paquette and more.

On December 28, 1997 my dad took me to DC to see Sting win the WCW World Title at Starrcade ‘97.

On September 22, 2021 I took my dad TO MY WORK in NYC to see me share a ring with Sting.

Life is crazy. And also awesome. #AEWGrandSlam pic.twitter.com/uFLS4dyftW

— Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) September 23, 2021