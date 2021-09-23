wrestling / News

AEW News: Wrestling World Reacts To Sting’s Match on Dynamite, Highlights From Dynamite Grand Slam, Kenny Omega Says No Rematch With Bryan Danielson

September 23, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sting AEW Rampage

– Sting once again wrestled on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, as he and Darby Allin defeated FTR. Several people in the wrestling world took to Twitter to comment on how good Sting looked in the match, including WWE’s Pat McAfee. You can see responses from him, Renee Paquette and more.

– Speaking of Dynamite, here are highlights from the episode.

– Kenny Omega, who wrestled Bryan Danielson to a thirty-minute time limit draw last night, said there “ain’t gonna be no rematch.”

