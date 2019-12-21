wrestling / News
AEW News: WWE Legends React to Botched Dynamite Main Event Moment, Sammy Guevara Spoofs Love Actually
– A botched moment in the main event of AEW Dynamite drew the attention of a couple of WWE legends. A GIF made its way around Twitter of one of the Dark Order members laying in some very fake-looking punches to Dustin RHodes during the segment, and it drew reactions from both Mark Henry and Trish Stratus. You can see their posts below:
Fire this person now. https://t.co/igoWG4QykE
— TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) December 20, 2019
🤦🏼♀️ https://t.co/QFQNfElLjq
— Queen of Queens (@trishstratuscom) December 20, 2019
– AEW posted the segment that took place during a picture-in-picture ad break on TNT of Sammy Guevara spoofing Love Actually for the holidays:
