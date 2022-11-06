wrestling / News

AEW News: Young Bucks Set for Highspots Signing, Excalibur Joins Hey! (EW), House of Black Promo

November 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Hangman Page Young Bucks AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

HighspotsAuctions.com has announced that former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks are set for an online signing on December 1. Fans can purchase the items or send in their own to get signed. More details are available at the above link.

The Bucks have not appeared on AEW programming since All Out in September. However, some recent segments on Dynamite have been teasing The Bucks and The Elite, showing some of their biggest moments being “erased” from AEW history.

– AEW broadcaster Excalibur is the guest on the latest edition of Hey! (EW):

– It looks like the House of Black are eventually on their way back to AEW:

