AEW News: The Young Bucks Are Ready to Play the Underdogs Tonight, Meet and Greet Ticket Details

– AEW released a video clip showing The Young Bucks hyping up their main event match tonight at Fight for the Fallen against Cody and Dustin Rhodes. The video was filmed last night inside Daily’s Place as the stage for the event is being put together on the fly. You can check out that clip below.

AEW Fight for the Fallen is set for later today in Jacksonville, Florida. The event will stream live on Bleacher Report Live.

The Young Bucks are ready for the Rhodes Brothers tonight #BucksVsBrotherhood … watch on @BRLive (US/Canada) and @FiteTV (world wide) pic.twitter.com/yoU5OTDqXZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 13, 2019

– AEW announced the details on ticket sales for Meet & Greet sessions today. Tickets will go on sale for fans at 5-6 pm EST. 100 percent of the proceeds for the meet and greets will go to Jacksonville’s Victim Assistance Advisory Council. AEW stars set to attend the Meet & Greets will be Joey Janela, Penelope Ford, Hangman Page, Luchasaurus, and Jungle Boy.