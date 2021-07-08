AEW News: Zelina Vega Reacts To Malakai Black In AEW, Highlights From Last Night’s Dynamite, Lineup For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

– As we reported last night, Malakai Black, formerly Aleister Black in WWE, made his debut for AEW last night, attacking Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes. His wife, Zelina Vega, took to WWE to comment on his debut.

She wrote: “I couldn’t be prouder.”

She also posted a brief fist emoji during Andrade el Idolo’s match.

I couldn’t be prouder 🥲🥲 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) July 8, 2021

👊🏽 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) July 8, 2021

– Speaking of Dynamite, here are highlights from last night’s episode:

– Here are the matches for next week’s AEW Dark: Elevation:

* Thunder Rosa vs. Dreamgirl Ellie

* Riho vs. Amber Nova

* Matt Hardy vs. Fuego del Sol

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Baron Black

* Yuka Sakazaki vs. KiLynn King

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Kelsey Heather

* The Gunn Club and the Varisty Blonds vs. The Acclaimed & Chaos Project

* Red Velvet vs. Leila Grey

* Brian Cage vs. 5 of the Dark Order

* Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Dean

* Jungle Boy vs. Lee Johnson

* Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy & Wheeler Yuta vs. Private Party & Jora Johl

* Hikaru Shida vs. Julia Hart

* Tay Conti in action

* Darby Allin vs. Angelico