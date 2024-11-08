wrestling / News
AEW News: Next Week’s Collision Taping On Thursday, Tony Schiavone Celebrates Birthday
– Next week’s episode of AEW Collision will, like this week’s be taped on the Thursday beforehand. The November 16th episode will tape on November 14th in Albany, New York. You can get tickets here.
– Tony Schiavone took to Twitter to note that he had a birthday party yesterday with several AEW stars present. Schiavone wrote:
“My thanks to CEO
@MercedesVarnado
and the awesome Raina for my birthday surprise last night. Here we are with my friends @alexmarvez, @W18Robin and @CharRenegade_1, @ZayKassidy, @SonofaSchiavone, @McGuinnessNigel, @azucarRoc and @TheHypeManAlex. Love ya Mercedes! Love ya Raina!
Also, thank you to everyone who called, texted and wished me a Happy Birthday. I truly appreciate the love and messages.
And before you come after me about holding the 7 the wrong way, I blame Nigel.”
— Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) November 8, 2024