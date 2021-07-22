AEW News: Nick Gage Reacts to Fyter Fest Appearance, Sting & Orange Cassidy Trade ‘Shots’ Outside Ring

– Nick Gage made his debut on AEW tonight at Fyter Fest night two, and he took to social media to comment on his appearance. As reported, Gage came out as MJF’s choice for Chris Jericho’s opponent next week at Fight For the Fallen, and Gage posted to Twitter after the appearance, writing:

“Thanks everybody i got nothing new to say that i havent already told you. I do this s**t for my fans its real i mean it i got no family your all i got left in this world and only reason im still here.its GCW and MDK all f**kin day this ones for the gang i love you guys lets fn go.”

– Sting and Orange Cassidy had an encounter out of the ring on the show as well, and it got — well, physical in an Orange Cassidy way. The two were ringside for Darby Allin’s match with Wheeler Yuta, which Allin won. During the bout, Cassidy and Sting faced off outside the ring and traded mellow shots and taunts, including Sting half-heartedly beating his chest: