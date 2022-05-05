wrestling / News

AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door Pre-Sale Sells Out In Under 40 Minutes

May 5, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Without a single match being announced, AEW and NJPW’s Forbidden Door PPV pre-sale sold out in under forty minutes. The pre-sale began at 11:00 AM ET.

WrestleTix reports that this doesn’t mean the event is actually sold out yet, as AEW did hold back tickets for the general public sale tomorrow. There were over 20,000 people waiting in the queue for tickets today. The current set-up for the United Center in Chicago, where the event will be held on June 26, is for 14,000.

