AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door Pre-Sale Sells Out In Under 40 Minutes

Without a single match being announced, AEW and NJPW’s Forbidden Door PPV pre-sale sold out in under forty minutes. The pre-sale began at 11:00 AM ET.

WrestleTix reports that this doesn’t mean the event is actually sold out yet, as AEW did hold back tickets for the general public sale tomorrow. There were over 20,000 people waiting in the queue for tickets today. The current set-up for the United Center in Chicago, where the event will be held on June 26, is for 14,000.

First screenshot sent to me: pic.twitter.com/stQYEPzsxE — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) May 5, 2022

6 minutes and 40 seconds later and I'm in. The initial batch of lower bowl seats are gone. Upper decks starting to move. This is a familiar pattern. pic.twitter.com/qScN01wSnb — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) May 5, 2022

The upper decks are still moving at a fast pace. I expect a bunch of seats to be released in a few minutes for transactions that didn't complete. Still plenty of sections to open up as well. pic.twitter.com/u0n7QK9d2B — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) May 5, 2022

Just about gone. I've had dozens of replies from people still in the queue. I'd expect the rest of the upper deck to open up soon (and leave some of the lower bowl & 200s for the general public on-sale). pic.twitter.com/y7D3SoxyIn — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) May 5, 2022

And there they are. The rest of the upper deck and lower bowl are now available (limited view sections not opened yet) not leaving a lot for the general public on-sale: pic.twitter.com/NW9yeAgfba — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) May 5, 2022

Those are mostly gone. And now the limited view seats have been added: This entire ticket map is 14,030 and they appear to be on their way to selling the majority of these seats in less than 40 minutes. pic.twitter.com/MF8WRFPGIV — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) May 5, 2022

This one is an instant sell out. Stay tuned as some sections they are holding back on could open up (but they need some seats for the general public on-sale). As of now the setup will be in the neighborhood of 14K (unless they expand this map and open limited view seats) pic.twitter.com/i6rvPVtMyR — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) May 5, 2022