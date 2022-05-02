wrestling / News
AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door Tickets Go On Sale This Friday
May 2, 2022 | Posted by
Tickets for the AEW and NJPW supershow Forbidden Door go on sale this Friday at 10 AM, with a pre-sale likely for earlier in the week. The event takes place on June 26 at the United Center in Chicago. At this time, no matches have been announced.
More Trending Stories
- Spoiler on Former WWE NXT Superstar Making AEW Debut at Dark TV Tapings
- Jim Ross On Montreal Ovation To Hulk Hogan On Raw After WrestleMania X8, Hogan Defeating Triple H At Backlash 2002
- Road Dogg on VKM Taking Shots at WWE, Anger at WWE for Reforming Degeneration X
- Alexa Bliss on Mickie James Telling Her That Her Ring Shorts Were on Backwards During Match