AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door Tickets Go On Sale This Friday

May 2, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Image Credit: AEW

Tickets for the AEW and NJPW supershow Forbidden Door go on sale this Friday at 10 AM, with a pre-sale likely for earlier in the week. The event takes place on June 26 at the United Center in Chicago. At this time, no matches have been announced.

