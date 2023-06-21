AEW News: Note on NJPW Wrestlers Planned For Forbidden Door, AEW Working on Plans for Nick Wayne, Tony Khan Media Call Tomorrow

– Both Minoru Suzuki and Tomohiro Ishii are planned to have matches at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Neither have been announced for a match yet, but Suzuki is set to wrestle on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

– Nick Wayne is not eighteen yet, but he will be after his birthday next month. When he turns eighteen, he will have a deal with AEW. According to Fightful Select reports that plans for Wayne were pitched as early as the spring. They include plans for his debut and follow-up program.

– AEW will have a media call with Tony Khan tomorrow at 2 PM ET.