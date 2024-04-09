AEW & NJPW Reportedly No Longer Targeting Arthur Ashe Stadium For Forbidden Door

AEW and NJPW have reportedly backed off plans to have this year’s Forbidden Door PPV at Arthur Ashe Stadium. It had been reported back in February that the companies were planning to hold the event at the Queens, New York venue which is where AEW has held its Grand Slam episodes of television in recent years. However, Fightful Select noted that Andrew Zarian reported on Fightful’s Beyond the Bell that the venue is no longer the plan.

The report notes that sources have indicated NJPW did not want to split the high production costs of running the Stadium for Forbidden Door, although NJPW is said to have denied that part of the story.

The 2023 Forbidden Door PPV took place in Toronto, while the inaugural edition in 2022 was in Chicago. No word yet on the date for this year’s show, nor where it will ultimately take place.