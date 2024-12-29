AEW News: NJPW Wanted More Talent For Wrestle Dynasty, Lines Removed From Max Caster’s Rap

– NJPW wanted to get some additional AEW talent for Wrestle Dynasty but were unable to secure them, per a new report. Fightful Select reports that there were a number of talent that NJPW wanted for the January 5th event, but they were already booked for the Collision taping on Saturday which would make the trip impossible.

There is no word as of now regarding which talents NJPW were seeking.

– The report also notes that Max Caster had multiple lines removed from his rap this week.