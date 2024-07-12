AEW Is Reportedly No Longer Working With Ric Flair

Fightful Select reports that AEW is no longer working with Ric Flair and are no longer sponsored by his Wooo! Energy drink. Flair hasn’t appeared on television since AEW Revolution and is currently not included in any creative plans. He hasn’t been brought up in “quite some time.”

The partnership between AEW and Wooo! Energy is also done, as the sponsorship pretty much paid for Flair’s past AEW appearances.