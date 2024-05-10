wrestling / News
AEW Reportedly Has No Plans To Continue Big Bill-Ricky Starks Team
Big Bill recently started working with Chris Jericho, while Ricky Starks hasn’t been on television since March. Fightful Select reports that the team is unlikely to continue, as there are no plans in AEW to put the two back together.
There were no real plans to continue the team by the time they lost the AEW World tag team titles. Both were ready at the time to move on to different things. There is said to be no issues between Bill and Starks, it was just believed the team had “run its course.”
