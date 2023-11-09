AEW Reportedly Not Airing Collision the Week of Worlds End

AEW isn’t expected to air an episode of Collision the week of AEW Worlds End, according to a new report. Andrew Zarian of Wrestling Observer reports that as of now, the plan is not to air Collision the week of the PPV.

AEW Worlds End is set to take place on December 30th, which is a Saturday and thus the same day where Collision would air. This is a change from this month’s AEW Full Gear which is set for Saturday, November 18th. The usually-scheduled episode of Collision will air on November 17th instead.