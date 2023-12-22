AEW Reportedly Did Not Attempt To Sign Giulia

As previously reported, WWE is said to be interested in STARDOM’s Giulia, who is the current NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion. She has not signed at this time and the last update was that she hadn’t yet made a decision.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW never attempted to sign Giulia and she had no conversations with them. She is reportedly “not considering” AEW and will either sign with WWE or stay in Japan.