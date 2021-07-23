wrestling / News
AEW Not Doing A Special Show For 100th Episode
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW Dynamite will be airings its 100th episode soon but the company will not be doing a special show for the milestone. This is mostly due to the fact they aren’t sure what should count as the 100th episode. One week they had two episodes of Dynamite and one week had a late night episode and the feeling is they were undecided if it should count.
Instead, the company will focus on an episode to celebrate their second anniversary in early October.
