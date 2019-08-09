AEW Not Planning To Run TV On Christmas Night This Year

AEW is going full steam ahead with their upcoming TV debut on TNT, which will happen on October 2 at 8 PM ET. The first episode airs live from the Capital One Arena in Washington DC and so far two matches have already been announced. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the plan is still for AEW to run their show weekly, however, they will miss one week this year. The company has no plans to run a show on Christmas night.

However, they will run a show on New Year’s Day, which will be a live head-to-head show against the Bowl Games.

It’s still unknown what the show will be called, although the company recent filed trademarks for AEW Revolution.