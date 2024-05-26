AEW News: Britt Baker Not Seen In Las Vegas, Fans In Line Ahead Of Double Or Nothing

– A new report has an update on Britt Baker’s possible status for tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing. PWInsider reports that there has been no word of Baker being spotted in Las Vegas, the site of the PPV.

Baker has been out of action for a while due to injury, last competing back in September of 2023.

– The site also notes that fans were lined up at the MGM Grand Garden Arena for tonight’s show two hours before the doors opened.