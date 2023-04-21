AEW News: Note On Talent Working Indie Dates, Malakai Black Misses ACW Show Due to Travel Issues

– A new report has some details on AEW talents’ independent schedule. Fightful Select reports that they’ve checked in response to questions about AEW stars and independent dates, and while there’s no word of the company reducing independent work for the roster, the expectations of an expanded schedule coming up means that many talent could be more active for AEW on the weekends which would naturally lead to less dates.

– The report also notes that Malakai Black had travel issues that led to his not making Water City Wrestling Con in Wisconsin and an ACW show. Swoggle, who runs ACW, told the audience that an initial flight was delayed and that Black wouldn’t take a later flight/