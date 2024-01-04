AEW News: Notes On Deonna Purrazzo’s Debut, Will Ospreay’s Wrestle Kingdom Entrance

– Deonna Purrazzo made her AEW debut on this week’s Dynamite, and a new report has some notes on her appearance. Fightful Select reports that the Virtuosa’s entrance elements were fionalized a day or two before her debut, including her video and entrance music.

The report also notes that Purrazzo’s husband Steve Maclin was at the show to support her, as were other members of the TNA roster such as Tasha Steelz.

– In other entrance-related news, the report notes that Will Ospreay’s Assassin’s Creed-inspired entrance at Wrestle Kingdom had been in the works for a while. Ospreay faced Jon Moxley and David Finlay for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship, a bout that Finlay won.