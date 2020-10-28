wrestling / News

AEW Now Selling Previous PPV Events On DVD

October 28, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All Elite Wrestling has announced that they are selling five previous PPV events on DVD for the first time ever. Both Double or Nothing 2019 and 2020 are available as a two-disc set for $24.99 each, as is All Out 2019. Revolution and Full Year 2019 are $19.99 each. If you purchase three titles, you get 10% off your order.

