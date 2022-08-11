AEW News: New #1 Contender To Women’s Title Named On Dynamite, Miro Cuts Promo On House of Black

– We have a new #1 contender for the AEW Women’s World Championship as of tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw the reveal that with Kris Statlander out due to injury, Toni Storm is now the #1 contender to Thunder Rosa’s title:

Toni Storm is the new #1 contender of the #AEW Women's World Championship…. Tune into TBS NOW to watch #AEWDynamite: #QuakeByTheLake pic.twitter.com/vL4j8e6RkV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

– Tonight’s show also saw Miro cut a promo about how the House Of Black was targeting him. Julia Hart appeared and told him to embrace their gift but was rebuffed by the Redeemer: