AEW News: New #1 Contender To Women’s Title Named On Dynamite, Miro Cuts Promo On House of Black

August 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– We have a new #1 contender for the AEW Women’s World Championship as of tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw the reveal that with Kris Statlander out due to injury, Toni Storm is now the #1 contender to Thunder Rosa’s title:

– Tonight’s show also saw Miro cut a promo about how the House Of Black was targeting him. Julia Hart appeared and told him to embrace their gift but was rebuffed by the Redeemer:

