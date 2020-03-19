The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: AEW & NXT (3.18.20) Reviews, Retro WCW Uncensored 2000 Review, & News Talk

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 99. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka is joined by Steve Cook. Jerome Cusson, & Kevin Pantoja to talk the big news of the week, review the latest episodes of NXT & AEW TV, & do a retro review of WCW Uncensored 2000. The show is approximately 201-minutes long.

* Intro

* News Roundup (Coronavirus based cancellations, Mania to the PC, Gronk to WWE, Alberto Returning or Just Bullshitting?, More): 6:45

* AEW & NXT Reviews (3.18.20): 39:35

* Jerome Cusson talks ROH looking to rebound in 2020, the possible damaging effect on Mania week event cancellations due to Coronovirus, & more: 1:23:07

* Retro WCW Uncensored 2000 Review with Kevin Pantoja: 2:17:06

* iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play