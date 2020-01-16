wrestling / News

AEW & NXT Pay Tribute to Rocky Johnson, NWA And More React to Hall of Famer’s Passing

January 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rocky Johnson

– AEW and NXT paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson to open their shows, while several wrestling stars and the NWA reacted to the sad news. As seen below, NXT opened their show with a 10-bell salute to Johnson and Wrestling Inc reports that AEW did the same before their show.

In addition, AEW, the NWA and a host of talent including Mick Foley, Corey Graves, Matt Hardy, Booker T, D-Von Dudley and more took to Twitter to comment on Johnson’s passing. You can see the posts below. Johnson passed away on Wednesday at the age of 75.

