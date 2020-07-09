wrestling / News

AEW News: Nyla Rose Teases New Manager, Puppy Battle Royal Video Now Online

July 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Double or Nothing Nyla Rose

– Nyla Rose said she has a new manager following her win on this week’s AEW Fyter Fest. On tonight’s episode, Rose defeated Kenzie Paige and KiLynn King and then cut a promo after saying that she had a new manager, without revealing who it is.

– AEW posted video of the first-ever Puppy Battle Royal, which you can check out below:

