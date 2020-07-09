AEW News: Nyla Rose Teases New Manager, Puppy Battle Royal Video Now Online

– Nyla Rose said she has a new manager following her win on this week’s AEW Fyter Fest. On tonight’s episode, Rose defeated Kenzie Paige and KiLynn King and then cut a promo after saying that she had a new manager, without revealing who it is.

Who do you think will be in the corner of 'The Native Beast' @NylaRoseBeast?

Watch night two of Fyter Fest NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/zbhm4Ac6S9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 9, 2020

– AEW posted video of the first-ever Puppy Battle Royal, which you can check out below: